Shores of Loci: SkyHaven Expands The VR Puzzler Soon On Quest & Steam

Shores of Loci: SkyHaven delivers a new chapter for the 2022 VR puzzle game this week on Quest.

Originally launched in 2022, Shores of Loci developer MikeTeevee confirmed the next chapter offers a “brand-new horizon to explore” across other dimensions with new challenges and worlds. Though it's initially launching on Quest on February 12, the studio confirmed that the Steam edition will also receive this update “shortly after.”

“SkyHaven ushers players into a harmonious future filled with your favorite familiar little characters and their now evolving civilizations. In harmony with nature, their castle in the sky harnesses the sun and wind to foster sustainability, leaving space for permaculture farmland and cinematic horizons,” described the studio in a press release.

Pricing for the upcoming chapter is currently unconfirmed. However, touching upon the recent Southern California wildfires, Executive Producer Ellen Utrecht confirmed that the Los Angeles-based studio will donate 1% of proceedings to support recovery efforts.

“As our studio’s roots in Los Angeles make the city’s recovery personal for us, we never imagined how timely SkyHaven’s themes of rebuilding and community would become. We hope this new chapter can offer both a momentary escape and inspiration for reimagining our communities,” said Utrecht in a prepared statement.

We went hands-on with Shores of Loci back in 2022, praising the “quiet elegance” of its presentation and environmental storytelling.

I’d suggest taking your time, if only to soak up Shores of Loci’s fantastic presentation. All five locations pack some wonderful and varied designs that are simply stunning, each accompanied by a tranquil soundtrack... It’s not the longest game, but MikeTeevee has beautifully realized this world thanks to its vibrant art style, which compliments the environmental storytelling well.

Shores of Loci: SkyHaven reaches the Meta Quest platform on February 12, while a Steam release will follow at a later date.