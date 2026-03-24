Shop And Stuff Drops on PlayStation VR2 This Week With A Free New Content Update

The free Store Comes Alive update for the wacky grocery store simulator adds new customer interactions and tools ahead of its March 27 PS VR2 debut.

HyperVR's 'Stuff' series, which also includes Shave & Stuff and Pets & Stuff, has always brought the chaos with wacky cartoonish interactions. Shop & Stuff, a grocery store simulator, ups the ante with its new update, available now on Quest and in this week's PS VR2 release.

0:00 / 1:02 1×

The Store Comes Alive update, featured in the Spring 2026 VR Games Showcase, adds voice interactions for all characters in the game. Each character reportedly has over one thousand voice lines and a unique voice to suit their personality and behavior. Customers will also react to in-game events and player actions for added immersion.

If you have ever played a VR game where NPCs keep strolling along on their predetermined paths and actions no matter what you are doing, you can understand how immersion breaking that can be.

The update also includes over a dozen new items and tools like spray cans to decorate your store, breakable glass bottles, and rubber roosters you can squeeze to distract customers.

Shop & Stuff is out now on Quest. It releases on PS VR2 on March 27 for $13.99.