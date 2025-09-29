A New Sherlock Holmes VR Game Quietly Launched On Quest 3

A new Sherlock Holmes VR game where you search crime scenes and solve puzzles has quietly launched on Quest 3 and 3S.

Released last week by Messworks, Sherlock Holmes: The Master Detective is a new adventure puzzle game where you don the role of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous fictional detective. Tasked with unraveling a conspiracy behind a recent series of murders, it's up to Holmes to expose a secret society operating in the shadows. Here's the announcement trailer.

Letting you explore these crime scenes across a full 3D environment, this involves finding hidden objects using a magnifying glass, fingerprint scanner, and chemical analyzer. Hints are available if you get stuck, while the game's suspects are all fully voiced and come with branching dialogues. Seated and roomscale gameplay are both supported, too.

It's not the only time we've seen Sherlock Holmes get a VR adaptation, and last year saw The Murder of Sherlock Holmes deliver a short escape room experience using voxel visuals across most platforms. 2023 also brought us Sherlock Holmes: The Case of the Hung Parliament, which uses live-action scenes with professional theater actors while supporting solo play and co-op for up to four players.

Sherlock Holmes: The Master Detective is out now on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest 3 and 3S.