Explore Dream Theory When Selina: Mind At Large Arrives Next Week On Quest

Trotzkind's Jungian VR puzzle adventure game, Selina: Mind at Large, is making its debut soon on Quest.

Developed with the help of psychologists and scientists, Selina: Mind at Large is a physics puzzle game inspired by the work of influential psychiatrist and psychologist Carl Jung. Playing as an assistant to a young girl called Selina, you'll need to unpick tricky memories and investigate their inner demons to free them from the ire of a suspiciously named evil witch, Aniles.

0:00 / 1:04 1×

As you wade into the depths of Selina's psyche, you'll explore various M.C. Escher-inspired environments, which shift in style to represent the unique aspects of Selina's troubled mind. The studio also promises a “6-8 hour” campaign that involves manipulating gravity and these shifting perspectives, and fully motion-captured scenes.

“Immersive stories in Virtual Reality are always the strongest when they touch us on a personal and emotional level,” explained Trotzkind's Creative Director, Sven Haeberlein, as part of a press release.

“With Selina: Mind at Large, we want to give a voice to all children in this world - whether young or old.” they continued. “With playfulness, we show how important it is to deal with one's own shadows and mental health. We are looking forward to taking you all on this journey next week.”

Selina: Mind at Large arrives on Meta Quest 2, Pro, 3, and 3S on February 20.