Richie's Plank Experience & Max Mustard "Unilaterally" Delisted From Quest Store By Meta

Richie's Plank Experience and Max Mustard have been delisted on Quest under the "Platform Abuse Policy", with the developer calling this a "unilateral" decision from Meta.

Yesterday we noticed that both of Toast Interactive's games were no longer available to buy on Quest's Horizon Store. The store pages still exist, but the games cannot be purchased, and a "This app is out of compliance with Meta's Platform Abuse Policy" notice is visible at the top.

At first, we thought this might be a technical or administrative issue, perhaps the studio forgetting the Data Use Checkup, an oversight that has seen a good few games temporarily delisted in the past.

But now, Toast Interactive has made a public statement on its social media pages, saying that Meta "unilaterally" took the decision, and that it feels "betrayed and powerless on many levels".

Here's the full statement:

"Unfortunately, Meta has unilaterally chosen to remove Toast and its two games, Max Mustard and Richies Plank Experience from their store. We feel betrayed and powerless on many levels. We are sorry to all customers who missed out buying Richies Plank and Max Mustard on Meta Quest. We invite you to continue buying our games on Steam, Pico and PlayStation VR in the future. Please express your grievances about Meta’s removal of Toast’s games directly to Meta to help give a voice to the small game developers like us. That's all we can say at this time, but look forward to sharing our story with you all in the near future. Thank you for your support."

Meta's Platform Abuse Policy covers infractions like employing malicious code, using copyrighted content, impersonation, fraud, platform restrictions manipulation, and general illegal activity.

In a reply on X to a comment suggesting the developer has "done something shady", Toast Interactive stated it "can assure you we did not."

Don’t blame you for thinking that given the link to the abuse page from our store page. But can assure you we did not. — Toast Interactive (@toast_int) March 6, 2025

In another reply, Toast Interactive says Meta has given it a reason for delisting the games, but that it "can't talk about it yet".

We've reached out to Meta for an official comment, or any context it can provide, and we'll update this story once we learn more.

Yes. But can’t talk about it yet, sorry. — Toast Interactive (@toast_int) March 6, 2025

The delisting of Toast Interactive's two games from Quest follows last month's news that the Australia-based studio had laid off the majority of its team and closed its office. Calling that a “heartbreaking decision,” Toast Interactive advised it would continue working on both games while highlighting issues with the Quest ecosystem that the studio claims affected its sales.

Richie's Plank Experience and Max Mustard remain available to purchase on PlayStation VR2, Pico, and Steam.