VR Hoverbike Shooter Retronika Leaves Early Access On Quest Today

Hoverbike racer Retronika is leaving early access today on Quest, and 4Players-Studio is bringing it to SteamVR in the future.

In Retronika, you become a daring driver tasked with navigating a futuristic city as you're forced to fight off drones for survival. As you push forward through Retronika’s single-player campaign, you’ll get the chance to customize and upgrade your loadout, as well as tweak your hover-bike in hopes of earning a tactical edge against the enemy.

In our review-in-progress, we were initially impressed with Retronika’s visual identity despite an array of pre-release shortcomings. We'll aim to revisit that review in the coming days, but at the time, we said, “This is a visually stunning and immersive title in VR, eschewing realism for simplistic cel-shaded models of a city that feels alive far beyond your limited racing perspective.”

4Players-Studio also announced that Retronika is heading for SteamVR but did not specify a date. “We set out to create a VR experience that blends the thrill of high-speed combat with an immersive world and deep gameplay mechanics,” said the developer in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to bring Retronika to Quest players and look forward to expanding to Steam VR and other platforms soon.”

Retronika is available now on Quest, and can be wishlisted on Steam.