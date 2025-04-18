Resident Evil 4 Remake Nears 200K Players On PlayStation VR2

Resident Evil 4 Remake has nearly reached 200K VR players on PlayStation VR2.

Nearly a year and a half since it first appeared on PlayStation VR2, Capcom's latest global stats update for Resident Evil 4 Remake has revealed some interesting insights. According to the Japanese publisher, as of midnight Pacific Time today, 199,515 players have now experienced the 2023 hit in VR Mode, which makes up 2.18% of the player base.

However, it's a long way off from Resident Evil 7, which only officially supports the original PlayStation VR headset on PS4, despite the flatscreen game later being ported to PS5. While it surpassed 1 million users back in January 2021, the official statistics as of today show that the older game currently sits at 1,240,932 VR players, which accounts for 7.88% of total players.

It's worth noting that Capcom does not provide equivalent statistics for its other PlayStation VR2 title, Resident Evil Village. You can view how many hours have been collectively spent by those playing in VR mode - which currently sits at 164 years, 42 days, 18 hours and 17 seconds - alongside how many people cleared the game on specific difficulties. But an exact player count is not provided.

While Resident Evil 4 Remake arrived back in March 2023, the VR Mode didn't follow until over eight months later. Awarding it 5/5-stars in our 2023 review, we considered it the “definitive VR version” over the original Resident Evil 4 on Quest and “a must for any PSVR 2 owner.”

"By virtue of being Resident Evil 4, this is also arguably one of the best-paced action-packed campaigns available across all VR platforms. Capcom continues to build on each iteration of Resident Evil in VR, making this release confidently its best VR experience to date. This latest PSVR 2 version of a classic features smart refinements that surpass even Armature’s existing VR release of the original on Quest."

Resident Evil 4 Remake - VR Mode is available now exclusively on PlayStation VR2, and you can still download the free VR Mode demo.