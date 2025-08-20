Reach Confirms October Launch On Quest 3, PC VR & PS VR2

Reach, the "AAA" cinematic VR adventure from nDreams, will launch on Quest 3, PC VR, and PlayStation VR2 in October.

After appearing in many major showcases these last two months since its announcement, Reach by nDreams Elevation returned once more during today's Future Games Show. This debuted a new gameplay trailer that highlighted various tools can be used during traversal, combat, or puzzle solving. It also confirmed a release date of October 16, 2025.

Promising a cinematic story where you portray a reluctant hero, this new adventure is the debut title from nDreams Elevation that aims to deliver “true-to-life full-body awareness and presence.” Reach focuses on unearthing the secrets of an underground civilization as you take down a series of mythical threats.

We'll be bringing you our full review when the time comes, and we previously went hands-on with nDreams' upcoming game during June's Summer Game Fest. Joined with a studio interview, we praised the Reach demo for its action-adventure gameplay design.

Reach arrives on October 16 on PS VR2, SteamVR, and Quest 3. Pre-ordering on the Meta Horizon Store or PlayStation Store comes with a Ferran cosmetic set.