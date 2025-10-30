Reach Addresses PC VR Compatibility Issues With First Patch

The first Reach patch is now live, promising visual fixes and improved compatibility with Virtual Desktop and SteamVR.

During its launch two weeks ago, cinematic action-adventure Reach came under criticism for compatibility issues with Virtual Desktop and SteamVR, leaving some PC VR players unable to advance. nDreams Elevation states it's now improved compatibility for both with today's first patch, also adjusting grip pressure on Index controllers and correcting the game's default hand rotations.

This isn't a PC VR exclusive patch, and nDreams is releasing the update across all three platforms. Other promised changes include fixes for soft locks, bugs, missing audio, and crashes. Visual enhancements are mentioned, this addresses a PlayStation VR2-specific issue where save data was being lost, and there's a new Chapter Select feature. Save files can now be copied into another slot, too.

You can find the full patch notes for all three platforms below.

All Platforms Soft locks We've fixed scenarios where players could soft-lock themselves,

Also fixed cases where players could not proceed with a level as expected (blocked pathways etc.), Visuals Numerous visual fixes and enhancements, Gameplay Fixed several bugs where players could fall out of the world

Fixed crashes that could occur during play Audio Added missing audio and made some volume adjustments to prevent players [from experiencing] disorientation or 'missing sound' Quest specific Improved the interactions for selecting Deluxe Edition content (previously a little tricky to grab and place) PSVR2 Fixed issues with save game data being lost

Improved the interactions for selecting Deluxe Edition content (ditto Meta) Steam Improved Virtual Desktop and SteamVR Compatibility. NOTE: players will still need the latest version of Virtual Desktop installed to run the software alongside Reach.

Corrected default hand rotations when using SteamVR for supported headsets

Adjusted required grip pressure on Index controllers to make interactions easier Here's what we've added! (All Platforms) Chapter Select Feature This feature will allow players to return to a chapter once they have reached it for the first time

The 'Chapters' option only appears on the main menu once the player has unlocked a chapter. Apart from the Tutorial, each chapter should unlock when the player enters the first level of the chapter

If you select a chapter from the main menu after unlocking it, you will start in the appropriate level with the appropriate upgrades for that part of the story. If you need any special items (e.g. the Power Core), you should spawn with these already in their gauntlets

You will also spawn with any optional upgrades that you would have unlocked up to that point in the game (if you've collected them) Multiple Save Slot Feature Players can now choose to make a copy of their current save game in another slot.

While our Reach review was based on the PlayStation VR2 edition, we also encountered these problems pre-release and noted them separately. When using a Quest 3, we previously faced continuous issues in the first level with soft locks and falling through the world with Virtual Desktop, while Steam Link wouldn't load. However, these issues did not occur with a wired PC VR-only headset.

Following the patch's launch several hours ago, we jumped in to test Reach's first level on Steam. We'd need more time for a more thorough analysis but when connecting with Quest 3, Reach no longer crashes at launch via Steam Link, and I can complete the level without issue. On Virtual Desktop, I can similarly proceed without encountering the previous soft locks or falling through the world.

Reach's first patch is currently live on Quest 3 and Steam, while the PlayStation VR2 patch will follow on October 31.