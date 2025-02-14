Quest Store February Sale Discounts Among Us VR, LEGO Bricktales, Ultrawings 2 & More

Between Among Us VR, Ultrawings 2 and LEGO Bricktales, we've rounded up our highlights from the latest Quest Store sale.

Now live as part of the 'Short Month Big Sale' on Quest, Meta's latest major sale features discounts going over 50% off, and that's joined by the usual array of themed bundles. For example, 'Rogue-like Arenas' includes both UNDERDOGS and Clone Drone in the Hyperdome, whereas 'History, Mystery, and Puzzles' features The House of Da Vinci VR and The Room VR.

If you're looking for recommendations, we've listed our individual highlights below that span a wide range of genres. Some games also have free trials you can jump into before purchase, too. Otherwise, you can find the full sales list here.

The Short Month Big Sale ends on February 23, 2025, at 11:59 pm PT.