Quantum Threshold Brings High-Intensity Seated Combat to PC VR Today

Quantum Threshold launches today on Steam, bringing its roguelike gameplay and unique blend of accessibility and high-intensity action to PC VR.

Set in a dystopian cyberpunk landscape overrun with rogue AI agents known as Techno Wraiths, Quantum Threshold places players into its chaotic world differently. Unlike many VR games that feature the typical able-bodied run-and-gun protagonist, you play as a wheelchair user who needs to use skillful hand-to-wheel coordination, fast reflexes, and a bit of luck to make it out alive.

0:00 / 0:59 1× Quest 3 gameplay captured by UploadVR



We recently went hands-on with Quantum Threshold's Quest release, finding that its unique use of a wheelchair for both locomotion and as the game's main weapon provides an intriguing twist on the typical VR first-person shooter-style experience. Every new run presents different challenges thanks to randomized loot, evolving enemies, and a progression system that resets upon death but allows for permanent upgrades as well.

"We wanted to prove that seated VR can deliver the same adrenaline rush—no compromises. Your wheelchair isn’t a limitation; it’s your greatest weapon," Teemu Jyrkinen, Creative Director at Vaki Games.

Gameplay images provided by Vaki Games

The Steam version aims to bring the same intense gameplay as its standalone counterpart, with enhanced graphics and performance capabilities. On Quest, the game already looks great and provides a visually robust experience. With its move to PC VR, it brings the possibility of offering even more immersive and detailed environments for players to wheel through. We'll be keen to see how Vaki Games leverages the additional horsepower available on PC.

Key Features Wheelchair Combat & Accessibility: Battle across a post-apocalyptic landscape using an upgradable wheelchair designed for seated VR combat. Roguelike Progression: Quantum Threshold promises unique runs every time with randomized elements and permanent upgrades. Power-Ups: You can unlock new weapons and modules, drawing inspiration from titles like Risk of Rain 2 and Left 4 Dead.

0:00 / 1:35 1× Quantum Threshold launch trailer

We have already seen that Quantum Threshold offers a fresh perspective on VR shooters. With its availability now on Steam, PC VR users can also experience the unique blend of action roguelike gameplay and accessibility that's previously appeared on Quest. It's currently available at a 10% discount for the first week on sale.