Primal Rumble Is A Mixed Reality Slapstick Combat Card Battler Coming Soon To Meta Quest

A developer log premiered at the VR Games Showcase breaking down the gameplay.

Play XD founder Phil Goddard joined the Spring 2026 VR Games Showcase to give more insight into Primal Rumble's tone and gameplay.

Players collect cute, funny creatures called 'Primals' and compete against up to three other collectors in a mixed reality arena. Each card represents a move for a Primal, played one by one in a familiar turn-based game loop.

0:00 / 1:33 1× Primal Rumble developer trailer

Victory in battle progresses towards unlocking new cards, characters, skins, and arenas. Goddard said the game emphasizes hilarious interactions in a family-friendly environment that works for all ages.

The description on the Meta Horizon store page for Primal Rumble says the game is free to install. Players start with two Primals and can earn over three hundred cards.

Primal Rumble can be wishlisted on Quest now. It is currently slated for a Spring 2026 release.