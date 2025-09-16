Liminal Walking Simulator POOLS Launches On PlayStation VR2 This November

POOLS VR, the backrooms-inspired walking simulator, will make its PlayStation VR2 debut this November.

Developed by Tensori, POOLS is an unnerving exploration game that asks players to wander through a series of eerie aquatic environments searching for a way out. Announced today, the walking simulator is wading onto PS5 and PS VR2 headsets on November 25. Tensori confirmed players who purchase the PS5 version can access the PS VR2 port and Chapter 0 Expansion at no additional cost.

POOLS' gameplay dabbles in horror. As you get lost orienteering through its maze-like setting, the environment around you shifts in uncanny ways, with mannequins and rubber ducks seemingly moving on their own. In our 4-star review for POOLS on Steam, we believed Tensori succeeded at adapting the flatscreen game and, in turn, created a considerably scarier experience by adding VR support.

"This is a game I'll keep enjoying for a long while yet, even if it creeps me out. It's a great wandering simulator that you shouldn't pass up."

POOLS is available on Steam now, launching on PS VR2 and PS5 on November 25. A free flatscreen PS5 demo also drops today, with a PS VR2 update coming to the demo “in the near future.”