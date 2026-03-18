PlayStation VR2 Exclusive FPS Firewall Ultra Shuts Down In September

Troubled PS VR2 exclusive Firewall Ultra's online features are scheduled to be terminated later this year.

The PlayStation blog posted a simple update to an August 2023 article with the following addendum:

Online features for Firewall Ultra will be terminated and will no longer be available on September 17, 2026. As you must be online to play this title, this game will no longer be playable starting September 17, 2026 at 10:00am PDT

Firewall Ultra, the successor to the original PlayStation VR's Firewall Zero Hour, released exclusively for PlayStation VR2 in August 2023. We reviewed Firewall Ultra, saying "the game is riddled with bugs, as well as frustrating UI and design decisions that often make it a drag to play."

In December 2023, just a scant four months after release, Firewall developer First Contact Entertainment announced the company would be shutting down at the end of the year. In its statement, FCE cited the general lack of VR support as the reason for the closure.

The lack of support for VR within the industry has eventually taken its toll. As a AAA VR game developer, we are just not able to justify the expense needed going forward.

In addition to the Firewall games, First Contact also shipped Solaris: Offworld Combat for Quest, Rift, and the original PlayStation VR. Solaris has been delisted on the Meta Horizon store, but is still listed for sale on the PlayStation store.

At the time of this article, Firewall Ultra is not available for purchase on the PlayStation store. It is listed as 'Announced' in the space where pricing, ratings, and reviews would be shown. Its predecessor, Zero Hour, remains up for sale.