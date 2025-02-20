VR Parkour Platformer Pixel Arcade Arrives On Quest Today

Prepare to sweat as the competitive VR platformer Pixel Arcade swings onto Quest today.

Developed by CJG Studio, Pixel Arcade is a VR parkour platformer that challenges players to throw themselves through tricky neon environments and earn competitive high scores on a global leaderboard. Alongside throwing yourself from platform to platform, you'll also need to watch for hazards like lasers and bounce pads that could spell the end of your cleverly planned run.

There are ten levels to beat across Pixel Arcade, with each new landscape offering various complex spatial scenarios to try your hand at. As you advance, you can unlock checkpoints to lock in your progress.

CJG Studio's previous platformer, Pixel Arcade Legacy, forms the basis of Pixel Arcade. The 2016 release also featured vibrant pixel playgrounds that players could navigate while unlocking checkpoints. Pixel Arcade aims to build on its predecessor's design scheme and gameplay, offering visual upgrades and fresh environments for players to strategize through.

While multiplayer won't be available at launch, CJG Studio has included a note on the game's store page saying this will arrive in the future, alongside seasonal updates and further in-game content.

Pixel Arcade previously launched on Steam Early Access, and it's out on Quest today. The trailer also mentions a PlayStation VR2 version is “coming soon.”