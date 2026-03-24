Peak Rhythm Update Adds Multiplayer, Plus OST Available Now

Climb against up to four other people in the latest Peak Rhythm update, which adds multiplayer to the hyper-colored musical rhythm climbing game.

Zeitlos Interactive has announced that an update has just gone live which adds multiplayer to their musical rhythm climbing game, Peak Rhythm. The update allows up to four players to race to the beat of the game's energetic soundtrack.

In addition to the multiplayer update, the game's developers have also announced that the Peak Rhythm Soundtrack is available now on Spotify.

The OST features original tracks spanning several genres, including drum & bass, dubstep, and house, with tracks from FEISTLING, Killin' Void, Ion Diary, and funiel, and while I admittedly hadn't heard of these artists prior to my time with Peak Rhythm, their tunes are consistently great and the entire set list suits the game perfectly.

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I reviewed Peak Rhythm when it released in Early Access in early March, and found it to be a novel and compelling experience. Here's an excerpt from the review:

After spending a few days scrambling up its skyscrapers, leaping, reaching, and scampering along with its eclectic (though limited) soundtrack thumping in my ears, Peak Rhythm feels like a favorite album, a game that I'll return to again and again.