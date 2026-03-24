Payday: Aces High Bringing Heist Chaos to Quest and PC VR This Year

The 4-player co-op heist game has just been revealed alongside a new gameplay trailer.

Fast Travel Games has revealed Payday: Aces High, an officially licensed VR co-op heist game set in the Payday universe coming to Meta Quest and SteamVR in 2026. In Payday: Aces High, players will use weapons, gadgets, and their wits to plan and execute elaborate heists alongside three friends in immersive VR.

A new trailer released today shines a light not only on Payday's ballistic gameplay, but on its engrossing revenge plot storyline, too.

0:00 / 1:14 1×

Payday: Aces High expands the larger Payday series, which in recent years has grown a massive audience of over 50 million players and generated more than $400 million in revenue.

Fast Travel Games is a VR-exclusive developer based in Stockholm, Sweden. The team is made up of industry veterans whose previous games include Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice, Apex Construct, and Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife, all of which we have reviewed quite positively.

Payday: Aces High is coming to Meta Quest and SteamVR in 2026.