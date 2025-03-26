VR Martial Arts Thriller Path Of Fury Now Supports bHaptics

VR martial arts thriller Path of Fury now fully supports bHaptics on Quest.

Launched earlier this month, Path of Fury: Episode I - Tetsuo’s Tower is a “frantic arcade VR thriller” inspired by Wong Kar-wai's films and The Raid Redemption, where you fight through a fortress with your fists. Created by Leonard Menchiari, this new update introduces “full bHaptics support for their Vest, Arms and Visor devices” for more tactile feedback.

Alongside today's update, two new competitive challenges have also been launched outside the game that are running until April 20 and April 27 respectively. The first one is based on getting the highest kill count in any of the arena endless stages, while the second is in partnership with video sharing platform Rival.

We overall enjoyed Path of Fury's first episode in our recent impressions, noting how its rhythm-driven combat “makes for a familiar greeting” while still delivering its fantasy “with grace.”

Saying that Path of Fury doesn't offer anything novel would be a disservice. When you're in the swing of things, its blood-pumping fantasy excels, but it's also not wrong to see it as yet another iteration on existing ideas. It's a game that demands confidence in your skills to succeed, even if you can feel a sense of hesitation in pushing beyond the current norm of VR gaming in the walls of every room of the skyscraper.