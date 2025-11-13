Orcs Must Die! By The Blade Is Coming To Quest Next Year

Orcs Must Die! By The Blade is a VR reimagining of Robot Entertainment's action-tower defense series, and it's launching on Quest next year.

Developed by Teravision Games, who previously released Captain Toonhead vs. The Punks from Outer Space, Orcs Must Die! By The Blade expands on the franchise's monster-slaying lore, rebuilding the core gameplay loop for VR. Alongside setting up traps and surviving a wave of baddies, you also wield various destructive tools in first person to defend your home. You can check out gameplay below:

This campaign features 12 missions across three main chapters, which involve placing intricate traps on a map before taking out Orcs with weapons like axes and swords. By The Blade opts for free locomotion for its combat, letting you move defensively by blocking and countering Orcs, or offensively by swiping and slashing at them.

As you progress through the campaign, you can upgrade your pool of weapons and traps with elemental effects to diversify your destructive portfolio. Those who prefer not to scheme solo can also jump into By The Blade's co-op mode with an additional player.

“My favorite thing to do is hitting orcs with the head of their fallen brothers (or any other limb for that matter, haha),” explained Teravision Games Design Director, Cesar Solis Galindo in a prepared statement. “Building complex combinations of traps and experiencing the explosion of limbs and blood has a familiar but unique feeling, since the orcs in this game will HUNT YOU instead of going straight to the rift.”

Orcs Must Die! By The Blade will launch on January 22, 2026, exclusively on Quest.