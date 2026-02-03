Orcs Must Die: By The Blade Gets Delayed Release Date

Developer Teravision Games announced through an official statement that Orcs Must Die: By The Blade will now release on February 12, after a brief delay in late January.

Originally set to release on January 22, developer Teravision Games announced Orcs Must Die: By The Blade’s new release date. With the game now launching on February 12, the statement goes on to explain that they had to postpone the original launch due to an issue found during certification. Made for Quest systems, the Quest 2 version had unexpected crashes that made the decision to delay it inevitable. The Quest 3/3S version will now release on that new date, while the older model’s version will be available at a later unspecified date.

Orcs Must Die: By The Blade is a VR reimagining of the famous tower defense series created by Robot Entertainment. Now featuring from-the-ground-up virtual reality mechanics like physically swinging a sword and timed parries, the medieval campaign will last 12 missions across three chapters. It will also be fully playable in online co-op. Well-placed traps and its trademark comedy will be staples of the experience, with magic, 15 different traps, and 15 weapons at players’ disposal to make short work of the dangerous orcs.

VR veterans Teravision Games had formerly worked on Captain ToonHead vs. The Punks from Outer Space, most recently ported to PlayStation VR2 in 2024. Orcs Must Die: By The Blade launches February 12 on Meta Quest 3/3S, with a Quest 2 version in the works.