On Point Gets Major Revamp With VR Arcade Shooter's Full Release

On Point, an arcade shooter inspired by WarioWare, gets new game modes and more with its full release on Quest and PC VR.

Launched last year in early access, On Point is a '90s-inspired VR light-gun shooter by Australian developer Actuator Digital. It's now entering full release with a considerable revamp, introducing two new modes: 'One-Off' lets you play individual mini-games of your choice, while 'Marathon' sees you try getting through all 115 mini-games in a row.

Several existing modes have been reworked, and you now earn arcade tickets as you play to unlock more options. There are also new environments and 60 more mini-games to choose from, some of which are variants of the existing options. Other changes include remade menus for an improved UI, additional accessibility options, new leaderboards and balancing tweaks.

We previously interviewed Actuator Digital around the early access launch, discussing the risks of making indie VR games with CEO Sebastiaan Fehr. This also touched upon On Point's inspirations, why the studio picked a more cartoonish approach, and more. You can find that in full here.

On Point is out now on the Meta Quest platform and SteamVR.