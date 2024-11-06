Nevrosa Rescape Remakes A 2017 PC VR Puzzle Horror Game Next Year On Quest

Nevrosa Rescape is a surprise remake of a 2017 PC VR horror puzzle game, and it's out next year on Quest.

Developed by GexagonVR, Nevrosa Rescape blends escape room mechanics, action gameplay, and horror that doesn't rely on jump scares. It's described as a "complete remake" of Nevrosa Escape from the same team, who state they've rebuilt everything to "take advantage of Meta Quest’s room-scale immersion and freedom." Here's the announcement trailer.

0:00 / 0:34 1×

Featuring a narrative-driven premise, you play as Mr. Conway who's inherited a family manor in Northern Europe after his scientist grandfather disappeared several years ago. Finding his grandfather's laboratory while exploring the manor, this story sees you unravel the dark truth about the Conway family's past.

Rescape is designed for room-scale VR with a minimum 2x2 metre play space while also supporting seated and standing gameplay. Multiple endings can be obtained based on your decisions along the way and if you've played the original game before, this remake also promises new content.

Nevrosa Rescape will reach the Meta Quest platform in 2025.