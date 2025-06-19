VR Survival Game Neolithic Dawn Heads For Early Access On Quest Soon

Neolithic Dawn offers physics-based crafting in an open world VR survival game, arriving next week in early access on Quest.

Developed by Neolithic LLC, Neolithic Dawn puts you in the role of a hunter-gatherer during 10,000 BC in North America. After being raised by a tribe, this journey sees you undertake a quest to rediscover your homeland to become the next Star Seeker. However, the game features permadeath and every time you die, you'll return as your son or daughter to a changed world 20 years later.

0:00 / 1:00 1×

Alongside generational evolutionary changes to this world, which promise dynamic seasons across five maps and a day and night cycle, each death sees you passing on skills to your descendant. Buildings you've previously constructed will remain, as will your former belongings.

The studio states the upcoming game uses realistic physics, and Neolithic Dawn involves crafting stone tools and weapons by hand. You'll also need to make choices like hunting animals for food or taming them into companions, all while managing hunger, thirst, and warmth. Online co-op is also supported.

Neolithic Dawn is coming to Quest on June 27 in early access, while a PC VR release window remains unconfirmed.