Music Meets VR Climbing In Peak Rhythm

Peak Rhythm aims to mix climbing with a VR music game.

Created by Zeitlos Interactive, Peak Rhythm sees you ascend across vertical routes “on the backs of [your] mechs in sync with the music” with a solarpunk aesthetic and hyperpop music. Described as blending rhythm and precision with a competitive edge, your success is determined by timing when you grab the climbing handle in line with the beat.

We went hands-on with the Quest 3 version during Develop Reboot 2025, trying the tutorial and the first level. Each handle is connected by a pipe to help you judge the timing as an overlapping circle closes in. Should you let go at any point, you'll fall to the floor and need to climb back up. Your hands are also color coded to each handle - pink for left, green for right, and blue for both.

I'm intrigued by the wider concept, though I noted some awkward placement of handles in one of the demo levels. Twisting across to grab them wasn't helped by them being fairly far apart, and I believe this could benefit from being closer together. Otherwise, the controls were responsive, the soundtrack so far seems good, and I'm curious to see more.

Peak Rhythm doesn't have a confirmed release date yet, though the developers informed UploadVR that it's targeting “all platforms.”