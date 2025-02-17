Monster Snap Is Pokemon Snap For Cryptids In VR

Inspired by Pokemon Snap, Monster Snap is an on-rails photography game where you search for cryptids in VR.

Developed by Moo Duck Games, Monster Snap tasks you with capturing photos of creatures like Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster. After chasing a lead into the Bermuda Triangle, you find yourself stranded on an uncharted island with magical landscapes ranging from a snowy mountain peak and “rugged” coastlines to a mysterious forest. Here's the announcement trailer.

0:00 / 1:38 1×

Each location promises an array of mythical creatures like mermaids, werewolves, and unicorns. Much like Pokemon Snap, each photo is then graded on the quality of your shot, earning more points for rare moments and unique poses, and you'll gradually fill up a compendium. New gadgets also unlock during Monster Snap that can uncover hidden paths or encourage unusual behaviors.

It's not the only VR game we've seen take a similar approach to Pokemon Snap, and you may recall the dinosaur focused Jurassic Snap was initially announced back in 2021. Featuring optional PC VR support on Steam, a release window for the prehistoric photography game is currently unconfirmed.

Monster Snap currently targets a Q1 2026 release window on Quest 2, Quest 3/3S, and PC VR. A PlayStation VR2 release and “possible” Switch version will follow “at a later date.”