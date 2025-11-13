Men In Black: Most Wanted Is A New VR Game Heading To Quest

Men in Black: Most Wanted promises a new story for the comedic sci-fi franchise on Meta Quest next month.

Set in the early 1990s, Men in Black: Most Wanted will have players shrugging on the slick black suit of an MiB agent called Agent I. In Most Wanted, it's up to you and your partner, Agent L, to confront the Cylathians, a hostile alien race that's already attacked MiB agents more than once.

Players will use iconic gear and weapons from the MIB films to investigate paranormal mysteries, uncover clues, and solve environmental puzzles. These include famous MIB weapons like the Noisy Cricket and the memory-wiping Neuralyzer, as well as new toys like the Magnet Gloves, Omni Scanner, and Scout Bug.

Men in Black: Most Wanted is being developed by Coatsink, who previously brought suspense and terror to VR headsets with Jurassic World Aftermath. That dino-themed game used a gorgeous cel-shaded art style that's now been carried over to MiB: Most Wanted.

“We are really excited to announce Men In Black: Most Wanted to the world,” said Eddie Beardsmore, Coatsink COO in a prepared statement. “We’ve worked really hard to capture iconic elements from the series in an experience that blends infiltration, investigation, and combat.”

Men in Black: Most Wanted will debut on Meta Quest on December 5 for $24.99.