Memoreum Brings Dead Space-Inspired Action Horror To Quest

Memoreum, a new VR sci-fi action horror game reminiscent of Dead Space, is out now on Quest.

Developed by Patient 8 Games over the last four years, Memoreum is a VR action horror game set in the year 2311. You play as Dr. Otto Hudson after awakening from a stasis pod, discovering your ship's inhabitants have succumbed to the Ichor Infection. As such, you're tasked with uncovering the mystery behind this outbreak while being guided by a scrambled voice.

Tasked with defeating these powerful infected monstrosities, Memoreum gives you five core weapons ranging between an SMG, rifle, sniper, pump shotgun, and auto shotgun, alongside additional variants and a selection of exotic weapons too. Boss fights are also featured, and Patient 8 Games confirmed the campaign has three different endings.

Though UploadVR received pre-release access to Memoreum, our review on Quest 3 needs more time before we can share our full impressions. We'll bring you our review as soon as we're able to, which will also factor in the game's day one patch. Until then, you can check out our previous hands-on impressions from last year, where we came away impressed.

Memoreum is out now on the Meta Quest platform, while PlayStation VR2 and Steam versions will follow at a later date.