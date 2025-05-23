Mecha Force Gets Full Release On Quest And PC VR Launch

Anime-inspired roguelite Mecha Force received its full release on Quest alongside a PC VR port.

Following an early access launch in December, Mecha Force from developer Ming Studio takes inspiration from Shin Getter Robo and Gurren Lagann, and it's officially hit version 1.0 on Quest. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where alien machines called Dominators continue fighting humanity, we're tasked with defeating them by controlling a steel giant known as KYLIN.

While the early access version only went up to Chapter 2, the full release expands upon this and now offers a true ending. Other new changes include a female protagonist, 40 new equipment items to expand upon your mech build, rebalanced stages, overhauled enemy AI, a synergy system that rewards “smart” loadout combinations, and new ultimate skills.

It's now available on Steam as well, though it's unclear whether that offers the same full release. The store page lists it as being in early access with plans to introduce more content and features in the coming months, which we suspect might be outdated information. We've reached out to Ming Studio to query this, and we'll update this article if we learn more.