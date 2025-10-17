Me, You And Kaiju Is A 4v1 Party Game Where You Fight PC Players In VR

Me, You and Kaiju is a 4v1 asymmetric party game where four flatscreen players fight a kaiju controlled through VR on Steam Early Access.

Developed by Sleepy Coast Games, Me, You and Kaiju sees the VR player wreaking havoc across a city through special attacks and using your surroundings as ammunition, all while dodging and blocking projectiles. Your four opponents use more traditional gamepads, and will attempt to stop you by controlling different vehicles like helicopters. That takes place in splitscreen multiplayer.

In its current early access build, Me, You and Kaiju includes two playable Kaiju called Bloodshot and Squizzard, while flatscreen players can choose to control either a helicopter or a drone. This comes with a city-themed level, which you can play across in the Team Death Match mode.

The full release promises expanded options such as more playable kaiju and additional vehicles to pick from. While the Steam FAQ doesn't elaborate on what specifically we can expect regarding new gameplay modes, more are planned alongside further accessibility features and additional localizations.

Me, You and Kaiju is out now on Steam, and the early access period is expected to last “for around 12-24 months.”