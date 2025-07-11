Match Point Tennis Will Add Fresh Challenges, Customization And More In Summer Update

Free-to-play sports sim Match Point Tennis is adding new avatar customizability and player challenges with a major update soon.

Announced during the UploadVR Summer Showcase, Match Point Tennis is introducing new features in an update that's coming to Quest soon. The VR experience lets you compete with friends or alone in both casual rallies and high-speed matches across various court terrains. During the showcase, developer Backyard Games also revealed that since its inception in 2021, Match Point Tennis players have hit over 200 million balls.

You can see gameplay of the update below:

Elsewhere, this update sees the addition of daily, weekly, and seasonal challenges to take on as you flex your tennis prowess. You can also earn experience points while competing and win trophies that represent their commitment to the digital sport. Aside from gameplay, Match Point Tennis is also expanding the customizability for both rackets and avatars, letting you get more granular with your character in VR. Plus, there are set to be more emotes available, allowing for some (hopefully) playful banter during the game.

There isn't a release date for Match Point Tennis' major update, though it's arriving this summer. Anyone who downloads the main game now will earn an exclusive cosmetic reward.