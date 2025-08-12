Lushfoil Photography Sim Is Coming Soon To PC VR

Lushfoil Photography Sim released its VR trailer, and it's coming soon to PC VR.

Released for PC back in April, Lushfoil Photography Sim contains several nature maps that users can explore to obtain the perfect snap. It also features settings pertaining to focus, aperture, and weather that can be controlled for optimum conditions. Finding different cameras around each map can unlock new film modes. There's also a drone experience that once unlocked can grant even more creative footage.

The new trailer shows some additional features coming to the PC VR release. “Framing” gestures are showcased in the video for quickly taking photos at specific sizes while in VR. Forming your hands in the shape of an L to “frame” a shot makes an adjustable square appear. Push and pull that square to be as large or as small as you want to save a photo.

A godmode menu is teased with controls pertaining to sunlight and fog, while weather controls get into how much snow appears on the ground, how windy the world should be, or how heavily it should optionally rain or snow. This trailer also highlights an immersive gallery menu that collects each photo taken and allows for easy browsing.

Lushfoil Photography Sim VR is “coming soon” to Steam.