Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes Officially Announced

Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes is an official virtual reality entry in Bandai Namco's popular series.

Revealed during today's Little Nightmares Showcase Event, Bandai Namco announced the next entry in its puzzle-platform horror adventure series will be a virtual reality game. “Every step echoes closer... does this tune sound familiar, little ones?” states the trailer description, and you can watch the reveal trailer below.

Beyond announcing that Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes exists, little else was confirmed by Bandai Namco. There's currently no release window beyond a vague “coming soon”, a development studio is currently unknown, and we don't have any further plot information or confirmed platforms for the upcoming game.

Today's showcase mostly focused on flatscreen reveals instead, most notably announcing that Little Nightmares III will launch on October 10 on most flatscreen platforms. The original game is getting an Enhanced Edition that arrives alongside the third main entry, while further reveals focused on a comic book series and an upcoming stop-motion animation project.

We'll keep you updated with further Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes news as we learn more.