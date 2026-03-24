Legendary Tales: Dawn Of History DLC Shadow Drops Today

Legendary Tales: Dawn of History major expansion adds new dungeons, maps, enemy types, weapons, and skills on PlayStation VR2 and Steam today.

Legendary Tales has shadow dropped a major DLC today. The Dawn of History expansion adds a massive amount of content to the co-operative, physics-driven dungeon crawler including new maps, enemies, weapons, skills, items, and stats.

Players can expect more legendary weapons which grant special abilities, such as a sword that produces area of effect attacks, a hookshot-style weapon, and magical daggers that will return to your hand when thrown. A new skill tree has been added, which allows you to heal friends in dungeon raids, the level cap has been increased to 60, and the game's stat system has been totally overhauled.

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Developed by Urban Wolf Games, Legendary Tales is a dark fantasy RPG with physics-based combat and a quest-driven storyline. It's a game that has been described on our pages as "Dark Souls in VR."

The Legendary Tales: Dawn of History DLC is available now on PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR. The base game is also available on those platforms, and on Meta Quest.