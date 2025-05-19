Knights of Neon Enters Full Release On Quest Today

Created by solo-developer Reality Shift, Knights of Neon is an action RPG available on Quest now.

Knights of Neon is a high-octane VR hack 'n' slash game set in a blazing futuristic world called Cyberspace. Here, you become cybernetic knights, wielding melee weapons like axes, hammers, and swords as you complete missions and take out opposing cult members that seek to take control of this vaporwave land. You can check out gameplay from today's SideQuest Indie Spotlight below:

As you progress through the campaign, you'll have the opportunity to upgrade your combat skills and refine your weaponry, as well as befriend other warriors in Cyberspace to bolster your offensive. It's not all combat either, as Knights of Neon also features platforming challenges, and a driving simulator that allows you to drift across neon-soaked environments while a synthwave score plays.

Knights of Neon also features an Endless Arena Mode for anyone looking to test their fighting skills beyond the main single-player campaign. In this mode, you take on waves of enemies on repeat until you meet your demise or need a time-out.

This isn't the first time we've seen the game on Quest, and Knights of Neon previously appeared under the name 'Recursion VR.' An early access release later followed in March 2024 under the new name, and Reality Shift informed UploadVR that today's relaunch delivers a major update to the official version.

Knights of Neon is available on Quest today for $19.99, and the official website mentions a Steam edition is coming soon.