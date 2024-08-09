Kid Pilot Lands A Nostalgic Flight Adventure On PC VR

Kid Pilot is a nostalgic flight adventure that involves moving planes with your hands, and it's available now on PC VR.

Developed by Flamingo Simulation Systems, Kid Pilot is a third-person VR physics-based flight game that previously released on Steam. Now available on Rift, it promises challenging boss fights as you traverse mazes in your quest to become a master pilot, taking you across several worlds like rainforests, airborne racetracks, and sunny skies. Here's the previous launch trailer.

Similar to Crumbling, Kid Pilot attempts to capture that feeling of childhood nostalgia, though Flamingo's flight adventure swaps action figures for toy airplanes. By piloting your aircraft with your hands like a child might with a toy airplane, you must navigate various aerial challenges like target practice or obstacle courses by turning, tilting, and accelerating.

"As you maneuver through the skies, build your skillset in preparation for Kid Pilot’s boss encounters. Weave through oncoming blockades, traverse the depths of treacherous volcanoes, and clear targets to progress through the game’s colorful stages," explained the studio in a press release.

Kid Pilot is available now on Rift and Steam for $19.99. While the press release states a Quest version is out now, that doesn't appear to be available. We've asked the developer for clarification and will update this article if they respond.