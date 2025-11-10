Inu Atsume VR Is A Puppy Collecting Sim Coming To Quest Next Week

Inu Atsume VR is a virtual pet simulator by Hit-Point, creators of the popular cat-collecting game Neko Atsume Purrfect, and it's launching on Quest soon.

Similar in style to the studio's feline-filled experience, Neko Atsume Purrfect, Inu Atsume VR offers puppy-loving players the chance to complete a Dog Encyclopedia and compete with their newfound companions across three competitions. It's playable in both VR and MR, with the mixed reality mode allowing pups to roam freely around your living space without running the risk of a mess.

To find new pets, you can visit a park called the “Square,” where you can throw frisbees to earn the attention of your desired pet and play together. By continuously showering the pup with praise and attention, it will gradually inch closer and eventually become your new friend.

From here, the canine companions can be trained up and taught tricks like Shake, all while receiving gifts that fill out the virtual space. Those with a keen eye for interior design can also customize their in-game home by tweaking the colors of walls and doors.

While the store page lists a 'November 2025' release window, the official website confirms Inu Atsume VR will make its Quest debut on November 20 for $14.99.