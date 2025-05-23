Into The Darkness Confirms Early Access PC VR Launch Next Week

Into The Darkness, the physics-based PC VR action game, confirmed an early access launch next week.

Developed by 9 lives and Cosmos Games, Into The Darkness is an atmospheric narrative-driven sci-fi adventure that also features an experimental sandbox mode for freely spawning enemies, weapons and more. Playing as Agent Frank, this dystopian tale sees you tasked with infiltrating a secret base called AARC as you fight androids and uncover the mysteries within.

Into The Darkness promises a wide variety of combat options, including pistols, rifles, and shotguns. Melee weapons like knives and crowbars can be found, joining ranged choices like bows or shurikens. Dismembered enemies can also be used for attacks too, letting you create improvised options. Weapons, ammo and healing injectors are craftable by collecting LUMA, though crafting stations are rare.

A fully interactive environment is also promised where you'll need to solve environmental puzzles, and Agent Frank comes armed with various devices. For example, a special glove can be used to influence your surroundings and enemies by warping gravity, while your hacking device uncovers the organization's secrets.

In early access, Into The Darkness includes half of the planned story levels and the Sandbox Mode's core mechanics, including dismemberment, environmental scanning and various weapons. Come full release, the studio is “considering adding more story levels, expanding the Sandbox Mode, and introducing an Arcade Mode with mini-games.” New gameplay mechanics, collectibles, and tools for recording gameplay are also being considered.

Into The Darkness enters Steam Early Access for $19.99 on May 29. The studio estimates the full release will follow after 12 months, and a price increase is planned when this happens.