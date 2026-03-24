How To God Gets Big Content Update This Week

How to God's latest update adds new systems, more buildings, additional quests and new rewards to the VR god simulator.

German developer Thoughtfish has unveiled a new trailer which showcases an upcoming update for their VR deity sim How to God. The update introduces several new game systems, new buildings, upgrades, and new quests and rewards. The update goes live on March 26 on Meta Quest .

This latest update follows previous updates which added a new quest line and cosmetic items, and it precedes a planned update in April which will add creature accessories and more. The team is targeting an update-every-3-weeks cycle.

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How to God is an immersive VR god sim game allowing you to step into the divine sandals of a beginner god. You'll build villages, raise a unique creature, battle rival deities and command the elements to unlock new powers. A Good or Evil alignment system gives weight (and visual variety) to your choices.

We reviewed How to God when it launched in Early Access in December 2025, where we found the game to be "a solid addition to the god game genre across any platform – and a must-buy for VR enthusiasts of the genre especially."