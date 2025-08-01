Custom gun configurations and additional "user-authored content" will become part of Steam Workshop with Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades update 120 from RUST LTD. slated for release later this year.

Announced by long-time VR developer Anton Hand this summer during one of his regular development log videos on YouTube, the confirmation gives a roadmap to fans making clear he and his collaborators are moving on to focus on other ideas, following roughly 10 years of development building H3VR into one of PC VR's most well-loved games with hundreds of firearms available across a number of modes and a range of scenes, exclusively on Steam.

"For as long as Valve decides to keep SteamVR running, I'm gonna try to keep this game running," Hand said of his update plan following the expected November release of update 120 and version 1.0. "You would have to literally tie me down to the ground to prevent me from doing holiday content."

Initially released April 6, 2016 on Steam, Hand's developer log videos on his channel are a staple of the PC VR community, and the steadily expanding architecture of his title across more than 100 updates saw it grow to include a mixture of game modes and sandbox scenes, among them a well-loved Take & Hold mode built on top of a library of hundreds of the most deeply interactive objects found in any publicly available simulation. H3VR's arsenal of weapons, and the safe simulation they can be used inside, is only available on PC VR systems with tracked controllers. The project is made in a version of Unity from 2017 and distributed exclusively in early access on Steam. At writing time, more than 21,000 Steam users rated it. The verdict they give H3VR over that time represents some of the heaviest PC VR users rating their time "overwhelmingly positive" spent in the spaces he made for them.

If any long-time H3VR players are reading, please share thoughts on your time spent with this game in the comments below, as I think it will help PC-free readers understand what it means to have a place this physically rich available to visit anytime you want. Hand's video logs are useful to new game designers too and, when it comes to H3VR's surprising updates, we've indirectly heard reports from people who received nothing for Christmas, except for the presents placed by Hand under the virtual tree running on their PC.

"This is something that has a tremendous amount of emotional weight for me," Hand said in the video.

Modders will need to update their systems for H3VR version 1.0 compatibility. Early builds of version 120 will be available in experimental branches soon, Hand says, and he confirmed he's working on at least one other project he plans to detail next year.

"H3VR is more than a collection of guns," Hand told UploadVR. "It contains several full size VR games."