Hitman World of Assassination has been updated on PC VR to match the PlayStation VR2 edition.

Any fans of IO Interactive's stealth sandbox series are likely aware of its history in VR. While the World of Assassination trilogy launched on PS VR2 in March following a separate Quest 3 port, a VR mode was initially released for PSVR back in 2021. IOI later ported that to PC VR in 2022, and there have been calls ever since to update it following significant criticism. Three years on, that's happening and joins the new Bruce Lee Elusive Target mission.

Following a series of recent teases, IO Interactive confirmed earlier today that the SteamVR edition has been updated to match the gameplay changes introduced on PlayStation VR2. Adapting the original campaign's 22 missions, this includes support for dual-wielding weapons, ambidexterity, room-scale gameplay, positional interactions, and physical items you can hold.

Today's changes aren't limited to PC VR, either. Freelancer mode is now fully supported on both PC VR and PlayStation VR2, as is The Sarajevo Six DLC alongside additional Escalations, Elusive Targets, and Elusive Target Arcade Contracts. Holster feedback has been tweaked on both platforms, while black levels were adjusted on PS VR2.

Further refinements have also been made to two-handed weapon handling, which is now based on your positioning of both hands rather than your main hand. Chambered bullets are now visible during tactical reloading, while some starting and exit cutscenes are now in 3D instead of a 2D cinema mode. You can find the full patch notes from IO Interactive below to learn more.

Patch Notes PC VR has been overhauled with gameplay features from PlayStation VR2! This overhaul is free for all owners of HITMAN World of Assassination (Standard Edition or above is required to access PC VR). We’re not just stopping there, as previously teased, Freelancer is now fully supported in PS VR2 and PC VR – along with The Sarajevo Six DLC and more than 50 Escalations, Elusive Targets, and Elusive Target Arcade Contracts! Along with this new content, we’ve worked on enhancing the VR experience with a whole host of new features and improvements based on feedback from the community. Two-Handed Tweaks

Aiming of two-handed weapons has been improved; it is now based on the position of both hands. Previously, it was based on the main hand, adjusted slightly with the support hand. Collision of weapons when wielded with both hands has also been improved; it is now based around the barrel of the weapon. This should help to prevent drifting when holding a sniper above railings. Bullet in the Chamber

Last patch, we added tactical reloading, where reloading a non-empty magazine didn’t require you to rack the slide. We have since iterated upon this and the chambered bullet is now visible when racking the slide.



Full-Range

We’ve improved the black levels for PS VR2 as some players noted that they weren’t as inky as they should be.



Sharpened Scope

We’ve made some improvements to cases where far away objects could become invisible when looking through a sniper scope, causing great difficulty when sniping from certain vantage points.



Savor the Moment

Various key moments and kill opportunities are now in third person, allowing you to take pride in your work.



Intuitive Interactions

We have made various improvements to touch interactions, including adding hand poses when your hand comes into proximity with them.



Screw the Big Screen

We’ve moved some starting and exit cutscenes into 3D instead of using the 2D “cinema mode” screen.



Pistol Placement

When starting a mission, concealed weapons (e.g. pistols) are no longer stored in a hip holster. Instead, they are placed in the inventory wheel.



Firm Grip

We’ve improved the alignment of various items when they’re held.



Holster Feedback

We’ve changed how the feedback works for holsters. PS VR2: If you hold your hand (empty or with an item) in a holster, pressing, releasing, or keeping your finger on the grab button will give you feedback on whether you can or cannot store/take an item.

PC VR: No feedback is given for the front holsters. Moving your hand (empty or with an item) to the back holster will give you feedback on whether you can or cannot store/take an item. Options Bonanza

We’ve added various options allowing you to refine your experience so that it’s just right. Two-Handed Aiming

Controls how weapons are aimed when wielding them with both hands. The default is the new positional aiming mode, but this can be changed to the previous behavior.

Firearm Angle

Last patch, we added an option allowing you to change the angle of a held firearm. We’ve now split this into two options for one-handed and two-handed weapons.

Toggle Grip



Enabling this allows you to release the grip button while keeping items in your hand.

Throw Sensitivity (PC VR Only)

Allows you to adjust how sensitive the game is when determining if you’re throwing an item.

PS VR Revamp

Some changes made for the PS VR2 version have been integrated into PS VR to provide a more consistent experience. One example of this is that agility actions and blending in are now in third person.

In a previous interview with UploadVR in March, Eskil Mohl, Senior Game Designer for Hitman World of Assassination at IO Interactive, informed us that he saw the recent PS VR2 adaptation as a chance to make amends. Calling this “a redemption” after the PC VR version “got released prematurely,” Mohl directly acknowledged the prior concerns.

Come release, we ultimately agreed that the PlayStation VR2 port redeemed it in our Hitman World of Assassination review. Though we lamented how it took four tries to get this right, we praised IO Interactive's latest attempt as the most refined VR experience for Hitman yet.

Altogether, the PlayStation VR2 version of Hitman: World of Assassination might just be the most refined VR experience for this game we have. It’s a shame it took four iterations to get here, but IO Interactive has redeemed itself to where we can say this is a VR port worth checking out. While occasionally rough around the edges, IO Interactive has done a great job at translating Hitman’s sandbox gameplay into a VR space.

Hitman World of Assassination is out now on PS5 with the VR Access DLC for PlayStation VR2. The PC VR version with today's update is available now on Steam.