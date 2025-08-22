Heroes Together VR Is A New Roguelite Co-Op Dungeon Crawler

Heroes Together VR is a co-op roguelite dungeon crawler heading to Quest 3 and Steam.

Created by Basement Bunker Labs, Heroes Together VR sees you exploring this broken world as you fight the dark forces of Lord Sunder. Supporting up to four-player co-op with an emphasis on social gameplay, the full game promises four different classes and dynamic procedurally generated biomes. Each run reshapes encounters as you clear rooms, take down bosses, and more.

I briefly went hands-on with the Quest 3 build during Gamescom 2025 where I was paired with two other attendees - this demo didn't have four-player support yet - and I chose the archer. Given that it's currently in pre-alpha, offering my full impressions would feel premature right now, as numerous assets were still notably a work-in-progress. I'll look to return closer to launch.

Heroes Together VR arrives in 2026 on Quest 3, and it's also coming to Steam.