GORN 2 Takes Brutal Gladiatorial Fights To PlayStation VR2 Today

GORN 2, a brutal physics-driven slapstick brawler, is out today on PlayStation VR2.

Following its previous launch on Quest and Steam in April, we've known for months that GORN 2 would eventually follow on PlayStation VR2. Now live today on Sony's headset, this arena-based gladiatorial combat game sees you taking the fight to the afterlife, where you must battle the five sons of the God of the Afterlife across five heavenly realms.

While the original GORN goes all the way back to modern VR's earlier days, GORN 2 by Cortopia Studios (Escaping Wonderland) and Free Lives builds upon this premise even further with new weapons, traps, enemies, and more. Conquering all five arenas unlocks a non-stop survival-themed Endless Mode, and you can also create your own fights in Custom Mode.

Today's news follows two major post-launch updates. Last week saw the 'Mod Update for Sergey' add modding support through Mod.io on Steam and Quest. Cortopia confirmed this is named after a staff member's son, Sergey, who tragically passed away during the game's development. Elsewhere, May's BEKIVU update added an endless mode variant called 'BEKIVU Mode' where you never regain health and new random bonus objectives.

We've yet to go hands-on on PS VR2, but we had positive thoughts in our GORN 2 review on Quest 3. Though we considered it to be “ultimately a safer sequel that won't deliver any revolutionary changes,” we came away impressed by the refinements to the original game's premise, praising the “vibrant cel-shaded visual presentation, brutally hilarious combat, and strong action.”

GORN 2 is out now on Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.