Action Flight Sim G-Rebels Will Get Official PC VR Support

Action flight sim G-Rebels will get day one PC VR support in early access, and it's launching early next year.

Developed by Reakktor Studios and published by Senatis, G-Rebels is a spiritual successor to 1997's PS1 combat flight sim G-Police by Psygnosis. Originally announced last year as a flatscreen game, the studio exclusively revealed to UploadVR that it's receiving official PC VR support straight away with its upcoming early access launch.

Set in the year 2684, this dystopian open-world combat game takes place across floating megacities covering 12,000 square kilometers, as these cities compete for natural resources. You play as an elite unit in the most powerful city-state, helping to ensure law and order before a secret mission leaves you questioning your loyalties.

In early access, G-Rebels promises 10 main missions that range between collecting bounties, police chases, handling new contractors, and races, also featuring combat missions, outpost battles, mining, and more. Multiple regions will be available to explore and you can customize your ship, while Reakktor Studios also promises dynamic weather and a day-night cycle.

VR mode has a full cockpit view and first-person flight controls, and PC VR support will get further optimizations across early access. A content disclosure also confirms “some of the intercom dialogs are using AI generated/modified voice overs.” The studio also mentions “experimental support” for HOTAS (hands-on throttle-and-stick) and HOSAS (hands-on stick and stick) controllers.

G-Rebels is coming to Steam Early Access in early 2026.