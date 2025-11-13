Full Steam Undead Promises Comedic Action In A Victorian Open World

Full Steam Undead promises comedic zombie-killing action in an occult Victorian world on Quest and Steam.

Marking the latest game from By Grit Alone developer Crooks Peak, Full Steam Undead takes an action-over-horror approach in a Victorian-inspired open world “with zero loading screens.” Serving at Queen Victoria's behest on Necropolis Island, this lighthearted single-player shooter also gives you a drivable steam engine to assist in your battles.

Crooks Peak states this comes with various minigame-style 'Crypts' that range from mine cart riding to boss battles. Should rage overcome this island, zombie swarms will quickly overwhelm you, and the studio advises this campaign will likely last for around 4 hours.

Various optional gameplay modifiers will be available such as difficulty settings, instant reloads, zombie damage immunity, and a self-explanatory “Zombies explode when they get close” mode. Accessibility options include snap and smooth turning, a swappable gun hand, vignettes, and more. Crooks Peak also says it included a “very forgiving” autosave system.

While Crooks Peak advised these plans are speculative, it's considering additional features that are currently “out of scope before release.” Targeted post-launch updates presently include adding one-handed play support, a realistic steam engine controls mode, additional localizations, a global zombie kill counter, support for both LIV and bHaptics, and more.

Full Steam Undead launches in spring 2026 on Quest and Steam for $12.99.