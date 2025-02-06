Free-To-Play VR Shooter FRENZIES Heads To The Super Bowl With New Event

Free-to-play VR multiplayer shooter FRENZIES kicks off a new Super Bowl-themed event today on Quest.

Following its early access launch in October, nDreams announced that FRENZIES is celebrating the upcoming Super Bowl LIX with a weekend-long special event. The 'Super Mega Glitter Ball' promises new limited-time cosmetics with the free 'Big Game' bundle that includes 'home' and 'away' onesies, while the Glitter Pig is being given a 'pigskin' cosmetic.

Elsewhere, nDreams confirmed it's also giving a temporary revamp to its gridiron-inspired round type, Carniball. The publisher states this will receive a “gameday makeover” and you can find that included with every match during this event, which starts today and ends on February 10.

FRENZIES isn't the only VR game we've seen celebrating this weekend's Super Bowl so far. Last week saw Synth Riders reveal that it's releasing a new Experience for the Halftime Show's headline performer, Kendrick Lamar. The Humble Experience arrives today as a timed Apple Vision Pro exclusive, and it'll launch on other headsets at a later date.

The announcement also follows today's news that nDreams is closing two internal VR studios but opening a new one called Compass. Comprised of 40 staff members from the former Orbital and nDreams Studio teams, the new group aims to target VR's younger audience by “rapidly prototyping games.”

FRENZIES is available now on Quest Early Access, and a PlayStation VR2 version is planned for the full release.