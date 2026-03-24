Forefront 1.0 Launch Date, Price & New Map Revealed

The best large-scale Battlefield-style VR shooter gets a Version 1.0 release date and price, plus a new map.

Triangle Factory has announced that their Battlefield-style 32-player shooter Forefront will get a full launch on April 23 on Meta Quest and SteamVR with a launch price of $27.99.

Forefront 1.0 will launch with new content and a PC VR update that adds real-time lighting and "improved FX." In addition, a new map called "Fjord" will be available beginning this week.

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I reviewed Forefront when it launched in Early Access in November last year, and found it to be "exciting and tense, [with] VR gunplay [that's] tactile and satisfying."

Since then, Triangle Factory has consistently supported the game with a series of important updates that have added two new maps, three new vehicles, four new gadgets, gameplay improvements, weapon balancing, and more.

Forefront is out now in early access on Quest, Steam, and Pico. Forefront 1.0 will launch on April 23 and cost $27.99. A PlayStation VR2 release has been announced, though no release date has yet been revealed.