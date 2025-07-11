Fixer Undercover VR Is A MacGyver-Inspired Puzzler Coming To Steam

Fixer Undercover is a quirky puzzle game coming to Steam and Quest early next year.

Developed by Creativity AR, Fixer Undercover VR is a puzzle adventure game where you're tasked with infiltrating the knowingly named 'Redemption Prison' as an undercover maintenance worker. Dressed in high-vis and on-site as Agent 404, you must fully embrace this new vocation as you trick the warden, Viktor Kozlov, and uncover his sinister plan. Many puzzles found throughout don't just require wits but also practical tools like mechanized saws, wrenches, and screwdrivers to solve.

You can see gameplay for Fixer Undercover VR below:

0:00 / 1:00 1×

You aren't alone during your amateur espionage as Agent 404 is joined by a robo-buddy called Winston, a helper that keeps you on track as you haphazardly cut wires and pretend to fix up the prison. As your reprogrammed delivery drone companion, Winston provides equipment, yaps with your character, and helps hack security systems across this seven-chapter campaign.

Fixer Undercover VR doesn't have an official release date at this time. However, Steam lists Q1 2026 and it's also coming to Quest.