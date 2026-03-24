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New Trailer Offers First Look At Multiplayer Hide And Seek Sequel Panoptic 2

 &  Mike Johnson
Panoptic 2

This is the first look at the sequel to the 2020 PC VR original since Team Panoptes announced it.

Panoptic developer Team Panoptes offered a first look at its upcoming sequel, Panoptic 2, at the Spring 2026 VR Games Showcase. The original game is an asymmetric cat and mouse where the VR player is a giant being called The Overseer seeking a tiny being called The Challenger, played by a friend on PC in local co-op.

Panoptic Review: Creative Ideas Spotlight Asymmetrical Multiplayer
Panoptic has been floating around in various pre-release forms for a little while now, but it’s definitely a perfect game for a pandemic. It’s a two-player game where one wears the headset in an effort to vaporize the other, who is traversing the landscape on their computer. Panoptic
UploadVRJason D’Aprile

In early December 2025, Team Panoptes announced a sequel was in development, with a crowdfunding Patreon started later that month. Now this new first look trailer reveals some new details that set Panoptic 2 apart from its predecessor.

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Panoptic 2 Reveal Trailer

First, Panoptic 2 will feature online 4v1 gameplay whereas the original was local multiplayer only. The sequel features up to four challengers instead of just one. Finally, the trailer specifically says 'Quest and PC VR support.'

Panoptic 2 does not have a release window, but anyone interested can join the alpha playtesting on the Team Panoptes Patreon.

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