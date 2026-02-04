Fanmade Port of Nintendo 64 Classic Perfect Dark Running On Quest

An unofficial VR port of the classic N64 first-person shooter Perfect Dark is well underway.

Created by Alex Le Tux, the VR port will be coming as a standalone app for Meta Quest headsets, and is derived in part from the Perfect Dark decompilation project from 2022.

Alex Le Tux recently uploaded footage of the VR port to their YouTube channel, where the video description lists the build as "experimental" and not suitable for public release. That said, the video, which shows the player running through Perfect Dark's memorable opening level "dataDyne Central: Defection," seems to be running beautifully with head tracking and motion control aiming.

If the response on social media is any indication, the quality of this Perfect Dark port has people pretty excited, with many commenters frothing over the possibility that we'll soon see a fully playable build, plus other VR ports of classic decompiled games.

VR ports of classic games have become an increasingly popular idea in recent years, almost exclusively driven by fans, indie devs, and open-source communities. Among the notable contributions are those from Team Beef, whose unofficial VR ports of classic PC games like id Software's Doom, Quake II, and Lucasarts' Jedi Knight games have been so well-received that they even grabbed the attention of id co-founder John Carmack.

Beyond ports alone, excitement around VR emulation of classic games and consoles has also blossomed in recent years. For instance, Virtual Boy Go is an open-source emulator that allows Nintendo's infamous foray into "VR" hardware to live on via Quest headsets. Projects like this demonstrate the ways that VR can serve not only as a preservation tool for classic games, but as a better, more immersive way to experience the classics.

As for Alex Le Tux's Perfect Dark port, we'll keep an eye on this one and be sure to update you all with any and all future developments.