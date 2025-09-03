Falcon Fall Is A "AAA-Quality" PC VR Tactical Shooter Inspired By OG Onward

Falcon Fall is a "AAA-quality" PC VR tactical shooter that its developers hope pushes VR shooters into "truly next-gen territory".

It's being developed by a newly formed studio that calls itself Infinit Entertainment, composed of "seasoned VR developers in collaboration with combat veterans".

Infinit is building Falcon Fall in Unreal Engine 5, and is exclusively targeting PC VR, not standalone, with the goal of delivering "next-generation visuals".

0:00 / 1:04 1× Teaser trailer with pre-rendered concept graphics.

The studio says Falcon Fall combines handcrafted missions with dynamic systems to create "a sense of living, breathing combat operations". It says it was inspired by Onward, back when it was PC VR exclusive, as well as flatscreen tactical shooters like Ready or Not and movies like Black Hawk Down.

"The focus is less on spectacle and more on creating tension, unpredictability, and the sense that every decision under fire matters."

Infinit plans to launch Falcon Fall on Steam in 2026, though notes that it's "one of the most ambitious VR shooters yet attempted".

The project seems to be in its early stages, and we'll keep an eye on its development over time.